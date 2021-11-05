Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare starting Barn Cat Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is starting a new program to help get feral cats off the streets, with their new Barn Cat Program, feral cats that are brought in will be able to be placed with a farmer, rancher or business owner.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare said this new program will prevent cats from being euthanatized that aren’t socialized and the AAMW said they are always looking for positive outcomes for its animals.

“We are providing homes for animals that we traditionally can’t adopt out, cats that we can’t adopt out, because they are not socialized and they are not meant to be indoors and provide them a place where they can be a working cat,” said Kayla Sell, outreach manager for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

The adoption rate is five dollars and you must live outside the city limits to adopt one of the cats in the program.

Sell said to be a part of this program, cats must be of a certain age and must not be declawed because they have to be successful living outside and, they must be able to interact with their adopters.

And adopters of the cats must provide the animal with food, water, and shelter.

“We have a process. Medically and behaviorally they have to pass certain tests and then we are able to provide them to farm owners and people that are interested,” said Sell.

All cats in the Barn Cat Program are spayed and neutered and come with all appropriate vaccinations, as well as a microchip.

If you would like more information or to join the program, you can email Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare at animals@amarillo.gov.