Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare respond to numerous calls during the week’s cold temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During this week’s bitter cold temperatures, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare responded to numerous calls to protect animals in the community.

From Friday through yesterday, they responded to 431 calls averaging about 60 calls a day.

46% were animal welfare checks.

“The safety of animals and the public are the top priorities at Amarillo Animal Management &Welfare,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “The weather in Amarillo can be dangerous for animals left outside, especially during the winter months. AAMW officers responding to welfare calls were focused on helping residents, if at all possible, regarding any type of animal welfare issues.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare said no matter the weather conditions, residents can call Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare at (806) 378-9032 or go online at amw.amarillo.gov/ to report any possible concerns regarding animals.