Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare extending adoption for cats and kittens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is extending its adoption special for those animals until the end of August, due to an influx of cats and kittens coming into the shelter

The normal adoption rate is $25, but during this time all cats and kittens can be adopted for $5.

The adoption special still covers everything that you would normally get at the regular price, including vaccinations, microchipping, spaying, and neutering.

“We’ve had a really impressive turnout in adopting these cats, both at the shelter and at pets supplies plus. We have some kittens and cats out there as well,” said Kayla Sell, outreach manager at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

Sell said when overpopulation at the shelter happens it can really affect how effective the shelter is.

“Overcapacity at the shelter obviously, it kind of decreases our ability to care for these animals and the way that they should, devoting the right amount of time to them. So, it’s hard on our staff, it’s hard on the animals,” said Sell.

She said that they are still working with the Amarillo Humane Society to move animals to other states, to help curb the problem of overcapacity.

Sell added that they are have really stepped up efforts to get animals adopted such as doing adoption events and teaming up with local businesses.

“This adoption special has been very helpful in clearing our shelters out. Of course, we do have a bad stray population here in Amarillo. We are always getting that influx, but it is helping us out definitely,” added Sell.

AAMW also wanted to stress the importance of spaying and neutering your pet as it is one of the reasons for them being overcapacity.