Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare director resigns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dr. Kati Wrubel, director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, resigned on Monday, Oct. 12, according to the City of Amarillo.

The City states that it is grateful for Wrubel’s service. The health and welfare of animals in the city is reported to be the continuing top priority for AMW.

The process of selecting a new director for AAMW has started, the City says, and is in its initial phases. AAMW in the meantime, “will continue to provide excellent service to the community as the selection process continues.”

The announcement of the new director will reportedly be made as soon as the process is finished.

