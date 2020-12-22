Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare currently having pet adoption special

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is currently having a pet adoption special.

Today and tomorrow, cats and dogs will be fifteen dollars a piece.

That includes the cost of their vaccinations and spaying or neutering.

Rob Sherwin with Animal Management and Welfare said now is the perfect time to give animals their forever homes.

“Anytime you have family gatherings and of course with Covid it’s restricted a lot of people and some people are lonely and we could really help them out with a dog or a cat and we hope that when people think about getting a pet they come to the Amarillo animal shelter first to look at the animals that really need to be adopted,” said Rob Sherwin, Animal Management and Welfare.

Sherwin said if you are not able to make it out this time around, there will be another special coming up this spring.