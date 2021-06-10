Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare able to have more employees out in the field

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is able to have more employees out in the field. This is part of an ongoing effort to get the facility fully staffed said AAM&W.

AAM&W said they currently still need people to apply for front line positions at the shelter and kennel workers.

Recently the shelter was able to hire staff for all of their field positions.

“We’re fully staffed out in our field, which it’s a first in a very long time, our field officers, so that we’re seen an an increase were able to do a little bit more patrolling type instead of just answering calls, as for the shelter we are short handed,” said Victoria Medley, Director AAM&W.

If you would like to apply for a position at the shelter, they have them posted over on the City of Amarillo website.