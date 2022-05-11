AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo-based animal athlete called “Hey Bartender” with the Jones Quarter Horses (JQH) Bucking Bulls has qualified for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) world finals, according to a representative from the International Management Group (IMG).

For the first time in league history, IMG detailed that the finals will be hosted in Fort Worth at the Dickies Arena from May 13-22. The PBR event will crown the 2022 PBR World Champion and one bovine athlete will also be named the 2022 YETI PBR World Champion Bucking Bull, earning a $100,000 bonus.

Visit the PBR website for the complete list of qualifiers along with more information on the event.