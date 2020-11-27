Amarillo Angels helps Christmas come early for foster children and families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local organization is helping Christmas come early for foster children and families.

“We actually had a drive going on to collect boxes of fun, thoughtfully needed items for local foster families, our Christmas box project,” Gwen Hicks, Executive Director of Amarillo Angels, stated.

The Christmas Project made by Amarillo Angels, gained popularity and will be providing items that families can do together during the holidays.

“Board games, ginger bread house kit, all the things to make cookies and sprinkles and just fun things for them to do together and just some things that are super needed right now,” Hicks said.

With around 100 boxes prepared Hicks, said people are still able to give to a few of there other programs.

“We have “The Love Box” program and we have “The Dare to Dream” program. We connect that group to a local family that fosters and they just agree to walk alongside them and provide that much needed encouragement and support,” Hicks explained.

According to Hicks this is something that every foster family needs.

“Drop off a few thought for need items, hang out with them just like you would with any friend of yours that was going through a really unique and special time,” Hicks said.