AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Angels is looking to provide some normalcy for teenagers experiencing foster care in our community.

“We’re trying to increase the number of gowns that we have so they have more to choose from,” said Gwen Hicks, Amarillo Angels Executive Director.

Throughout February, Amarillo Angels will be collecting gently-used dresses for a good cause.

“These dresses are available for the youth that are experiencing foster care to come and look at and find their dream dress. That’s just one way we can help them to experience those normal activities of high school, the high school prom,” said Hicks.

It’s all part of the organization’s Fairy Godmother Project coming up in March, which will act as a pre-prom preparation event.

“Young women and men who are prom age and are in the foster care community can come and enjoy some good food. The girls can pick out their gowns. We’ll have hair and makeup artists here to show them how to get ready for their special night. The guys will come. They get tux vouchers and hair cut vouchers,” said Hicks.

Hicks said it is just a simple way to help out area teens experiencing foster care.

“One of the most important things for these kiddos is to experience normalcy. So we as an organization, as a non-profit we want to eliminate any kind of potential road block or anything that makes it difficult for them to experience that normalcy,” said Hicks.

Hicks also said it’s more than just girls and boys preparing for a special night.

“This is also an opportunity for us to speak words of encouragement over them and just be supportive and love on them. It’s more fun than you should be allowed to have,” said Hicks.

The event will be on March 8th from 8:30 to 4:30.

They will also provide dresses and vouchers for those that don’t attend the event.

There is a number of different locations where you can donate a dress:

CB Boutique – 2820 Virginia Circle, Amarillo, TX 79109.

Amarillo Candle Company – 2300 6th Ave. Suite A-2, Amarillo, TX 79016.

Blessed Buffalo Boutique – 2306 4th Ave., Canyon, Tx 79015.

To learn more about the event you can call them at (806) 570-2010 or email them at info@amarilloangels.org.