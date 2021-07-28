Amarillo Angels and Out of the Woods Custom Woodworking team up to inspire local kids in the foster program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hoping to inspire local kids in the foster system through art, that is the goal of a new partnership between Amarillo Angels and Out of the Woods Custom Woodworking.

“It’s going to be hard work but we just want to encourage the kids and give them something to be proud of,” said Darius Kimberling, Out of the Woods Custom Woodworking Owner.

Kimberling on the message that he along with Amarillo Angels Executive Director Gwen Hicks want to send with their new partnership called “Noble Goals.”

“Darius’s story is really powerful. He came to us and said he wanted to start this partnership and work together with us to be able to provide just another layer of support and mentorship with some of our children and youth in our program and their parents,” said Hicks.

“Noble Goals” will feature these hand-crafted wooden backboards that will go to local kids in foster care.

Kimberling will meet with each child personally, so that they can create their own special back board.

“It will give them a way that they could be seen and also heard. My wife and I Cali, we’re going to go and have the kids tell their stories to somebody they can trust and somebody that’s been through it,” said Kimberling.

Kimberling is no stranger to the foster care system, having gone through it is a youth and now as a parent.

“I’ve always wanted to be successful like I said but I didn’t know what it took to get there. Once we sit down with these kids and say hey the odds are against you but these are some things that you can do to help yourself,” said Kimberling.

“When you have someone in your life that has walked that road before you and they can help you and walk alongside you, it’s so encouraging. I think it’s going to mean a great deal to our local parents,” said Hicks.

If you would like to learn more about “Noble Goals” and how you can help them reach as many local foster kids as possible, click here.