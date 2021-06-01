Amarillo among Top 100 best cities to raise a family, report says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A new study from WalletHub has ranked Amarillo 79th in the nation, in the top 100, among the best cities for families in the United States.
According to WalletHub, 27% of people who moved in the last year cited being closer to family as a main reason. Following this, the site released a report on its most family-friendly cities in the country.
Comparing 180 cities across the country in 48 metrics it said consider “essential family dynamics”, the data ranges from housing affordability to school-system quality and COVID-19 cases.
From WalletHub:
|Best Cities for Families
|Worst Cities for Families
|1. Overland Park, KS
|173. Montgomery, AL
|2. Fremont, CA
|174. Miami, FL
|3. Irvine, CA
|175. San Bernardino, CA
|4. Plano, TX
|176. Wilmington, DE
|5. Columbia, MD
|177. Birmingham, AL
|6. South Burlington, VT
|178. Newark, NJ
|7. Seattle, WA
|179. Hialeah, FL
|8. Scottsdale, AZ
|180. Memphis, TN
|9. Gilbert, AZ
|181. Cleveland, OH
|10. Madison, WI
|182. Detroit, MI
To view the full list and other findings, click here.
