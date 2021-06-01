Amarillo among Top 100 best cities to raise a family, report says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A new study from WalletHub has ranked Amarillo 79th in the nation, in the top 100, among the best cities for families in the United States.

According to WalletHub, 27% of people who moved in the last year cited being closer to family as a main reason. Following this, the site released a report on its most family-friendly cities in the country.

Comparing 180 cities across the country in 48 metrics it said consider “essential family dynamics”, the data ranges from housing affordability to school-system quality and COVID-19 cases.

From WalletHub:

Best Cities for Families Worst Cities for Families 1. Overland Park, KS 173. Montgomery, AL 2. Fremont, CA 174. Miami, FL 3. Irvine, CA 175. San Bernardino, CA 4. Plano, TX 176. Wilmington, DE 5. Columbia, MD 177. Birmingham, AL 6. South Burlington, VT 178. Newark, NJ 7. Seattle, WA 179. Hialeah, FL 8. Scottsdale, AZ 180. Memphis, TN 9. Gilbert, AZ 181. Cleveland, OH 10. Madison, WI 182. Detroit, MI https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-families/4435

