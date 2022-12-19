AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hunger, poverty and homelessness impact even the richest and most powerful nations, as well as the most charitable and affluent communities in the United States. Amid continued efforts to deal with the fallout of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared more than 180 US cities to create a snapshot of where Americans are struggling the most.
The WalletHub report compared cities based on 28 key factors of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. The chosen metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of economic disadvantage.
Where did the High Plains fall on the ranking?
Out of 182 US cities, WalletHub ranked Amarillo, Texas as the 73rd “Neediest” city in the country. While Amarillo seemed to stand within the median range for economic well-being at number 96, it was also the 25th-worst regarding health and safety.
The neediest city in the US, according to WalletHub, was Detroit, Mich. Meanwhile, Columbia, Md., was considered the least-needy city on the list.
The full findings, methodology, and expert insights for the WalletHub “2022 Neediest Cities” ranking can be found here.
Regarding ongoing responses to hunger, poverty and homelessness in the Amarillo area, organizations such as the High Plains Food Bank and Heal the City join other local nonprofits in working to provide food, medical care, and other resources and services to community members. Further, the City of Amarillo has partnered with a number of businesses and churches for a safe space shelter and resource center for unhoused and underserved populations called “Transformation Park,” which is currently in its planning and design stages.
Neediest Cities in America
|Overall Rank*
|City
|Total Score
|Economic Well-Being
|Health & Safety
|1
|Detroit, MI
|63.63
|1
|2
|2
|Brownsville, TX
|58.83
|6
|4
|3
|Cleveland, OH
|57.27
|4
|10
|4
|Gulfport, MS
|57.18
|18
|5
|5
|Fresno, CA
|55.99
|2
|47
|6
|Laredo, TX
|55.28
|25
|8
|7
|Philadelphia, PA
|55.15
|3
|56
|8
|New Orleans, LA
|54.90
|15
|15
|9
|Los Angeles, CA
|54.86
|9
|20
|10
|Shreveport, LA
|53.65
|14
|32
|11
|Augusta, GA
|53.56
|16
|34
|12
|Birmingham, AL
|53.30
|40
|6
|13
|Newark, NJ
|53.17
|10
|50
|14
|St. Louis, MO
|52.79
|26
|13
|15
|Fort Smith, AR
|52.65
|78
|1
|16
|Indianapolis, IN
|52.30
|8
|70
|17
|Baltimore, MD
|52.27
|5
|82
|18
|Toledo, OH
|51.37
|27
|33
|19
|Jackson, MS
|51.22
|12
|94
|20
|Corpus Christi, TX
|51.17
|74
|7
|21
|Baton Rouge, LA
|51.17
|21
|55
|22
|Memphis, TN
|51.16
|35
|14
|23
|Huntington, WV
|50.90
|38
|16
|24
|Chattanooga, TN
|50.74
|45
|12
|25
|Richmond, VA
|50.34
|13
|103
|26
|Atlanta, GA
|50.30
|7
|122
|27
|San Bernardino, CA
|50.17
|36
|26
|28
|Columbia, SC
|49.72
|17
|110
|29
|Miami, FL
|49.72
|32
|39
|30
|Little Rock, AR
|49.65
|47
|18
|31
|Fayetteville, NC
|49.62
|31
|42
|32
|New York, NY
|49.26
|20
|100
|33
|Mobile, AL
|49.16
|48
|22
|34
|Wilmington, DE
|49.14
|23
|93
|35
|Dover, DE
|48.98
|11
|131
|36
|Houston, TX
|48.79
|73
|9
|37
|Rochester, NY
|48.71
|22
|106
|38
|Hialeah, FL
|48.65
|50
|29
|39
|Columbus, GA
|48.60
|41
|37
|40
|Stockton, CA
|48.43
|34
|62
|41
|El Paso, TX
|48.06
|56
|24
|42
|Newport News, VA
|47.95
|64
|28
|43
|Providence, RI
|47.77
|24
|120
|44
|San Antonio, TX
|47.76
|61
|23
|45
|Long Beach, CA
|47.67
|29
|105
|46
|New Haven, CT
|47.64
|19
|132
|47
|Akron, OH
|47.51
|33
|87
|48
|Milwaukee, WI
|47.45
|49
|49
|49
|Las Cruces, NM
|47.16
|53
|54
|50
|Albuquerque, NM
|47.12
|55
|40
|51
|Tulsa, OK
|47.10
|85
|11
|52
|Las Vegas, NV
|47.08
|57
|35
|53
|Oklahoma City, OK
|47.06
|66
|31
|54
|Dallas, TX
|47.01
|69
|30
|55
|Springfield, MO
|46.86
|127
|3
|56
|Lubbock, TX
|46.66
|87
|17
|57
|Montgomery, AL
|46.59
|44
|72
|58
|Greensboro, NC
|46.44
|70
|38
|59
|Tucson, AZ
|46.40
|65
|44
|60
|Bridgeport, CT
|46.32
|39
|99
|61
|Norfolk, VA
|46.13
|37
|109
|62
|Bakersfield, CA
|46.09
|54
|67
|63
|Oakland, CA
|45.88
|51
|77
|64
|Buffalo, NY
|45.82
|46
|95
|65
|North Las Vegas, NV
|45.47
|63
|64
|66
|San Francisco, CA
|45.37
|90
|21
|67
|Cincinnati, OH
|45.31
|42
|114
|68
|Glendale, AZ
|45.16
|71
|63
|69
|Phoenix, AZ
|45.09
|72
|65
|70
|Honolulu, HI
|45.08
|81
|36
|71
|Chicago, IL
|45.05
|43
|112
|72
|Washington, DC
|44.79
|28
|153
|73
|Amarillo, TX
|44.67
|96
|25
|74
|Winston-Salem, NC
|44.60
|62
|91
|75
|Kansas City, MO
|44.45
|84
|51
|76
|Wichita, KS
|44.43
|115
|19
|77
|Boston, MA
|44.31
|30
|152
|78
|Knoxville, TN
|44.29
|92
|45
|79
|Tallahassee, FL
|43.91
|75
|85
|80
|Portland, OR
|43.81
|80
|71
|81
|St. Paul, MN
|43.52
|58
|123
|82
|Spokane, WA
|43.49
|117
|27
|83
|Jacksonville, FL
|43.46
|79
|86
|84
|Lewiston, ME
|43.37
|116
|43
|85
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|43.27
|77
|97
|86
|Santa Clarita, CA
|43.03
|52
|140
|87
|Sacramento, CA
|43.00
|60
|128
|88
|Grand Prairie, TX
|42.97
|103
|57
|89
|Columbus, OH
|42.88
|59
|130
|89
|Manchester, NH
|42.88
|68
|126
|91
|Nashville, TN
|42.84
|97
|69
|92
|Oxnard, CA
|42.64
|76
|108
|93
|Grand Rapids, MI
|42.51
|82
|101
|94
|Modesto, CA
|42.38
|67
|136
|95
|Louisville, KY
|42.31
|93
|88
|96
|Salem, OR
|42.15
|114
|75
|97
|Fort Worth, TX
|41.95
|104
|78
|98
|Charleston, WV
|41.93
|118
|58
|99
|Rapid City, SD
|41.93
|112
|83
|100
|Orlando, FL
|41.89
|102
|81
|101
|Reno, NV
|41.79
|126
|53
|102
|Salt Lake City, UT
|41.69
|136
|41
|103
|Nampa, ID
|41.68
|132
|60
|104
|Garland, TX
|41.63
|111
|79
|105
|Jersey City, NJ
|41.55
|100
|96
|106
|Anaheim, CA
|41.36
|129
|61
|107
|Denver, CO
|41.36
|106
|92
|108
|Irving, TX
|41.27
|120
|74
|109
|Arlington, TX
|41.13
|121
|76
|110
|Anchorage, AK
|41.10
|139
|52
|111
|Mesa, AZ
|40.96
|88
|125
|112
|Santa Rosa, CA
|40.89
|86
|127
|113
|Seattle, WA
|40.81
|123
|80
|114
|Tampa, FL
|40.57
|99
|119
|115
|Ontario, CA
|40.52
|101
|121
|116
|Santa Ana, CA
|40.46
|110
|107
|116
|Burlington, VT
|40.46
|125
|90
|118
|Tacoma, WA
|40.44
|144
|59
|119
|Huntsville, AL
|40.39
|107
|116
|120
|Minneapolis, MN
|40.35
|83
|144
|121
|Tempe, AZ
|40.34
|108
|111
|122
|Fort Wayne, IN
|40.21
|95
|134
|123
|West Valley City, UT
|40.18
|133
|89
|124
|Missoula, MT
|39.60
|162
|46
|125
|Des Moines, IA
|39.49
|94
|147
|126
|Charlotte, NC
|39.46
|105
|135
|127
|St. Petersburg, FL
|39.45
|142
|84
|128
|Garden Grove, CA
|39.24
|137
|98
|129
|Omaha, NE
|39.21
|113
|129
|130
|Moreno Valley, CA
|39.21
|91
|148
|131
|Colorado Springs, CO
|38.99
|130
|115
|132
|Fontana, CA
|38.89
|109
|142
|133
|Riverside, CA
|38.70
|134
|118
|134
|Billings, MT
|38.54
|170
|48
|135
|Worcester, MA
|38.52
|98
|151
|136
|Austin, TX
|38.50
|141
|104
|137
|Charleston, SC
|38.40
|89
|159
|138
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|38.40
|119
|137
|139
|Glendale, CA
|38.15
|150
|102
|140
|Pittsburgh, PA
|37.87
|122
|146
|141
|Portland, ME
|37.83
|147
|124
|142
|Aurora, CO
|37.77
|135
|133
|143
|Vancouver, WA
|37.74
|163
|68
|144
|Henderson, NV
|37.66
|128
|141
|145
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|37.47
|151
|117
|146
|Casper, WY
|36.58
|175
|66
|147
|Durham, NC
|36.29
|146
|145
|148
|Lincoln, NE
|36.07
|152
|139
|149
|San Diego, CA
|36.04
|138
|149
|150
|Cheyenne, WY
|35.56
|167
|113
|151
|Yonkers, NY
|35.54
|140
|157
|152
|San Jose, CA
|35.22
|131
|166
|153
|Juneau, AK
|35.19
|179
|73
|154
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|35.14
|157
|143
|155
|Peoria, AZ
|34.92
|149
|154
|156
|Oceanside, CA
|34.88
|148
|158
|157
|Aurora, IL
|34.86
|124
|176
|158
|Chula Vista, CA
|34.39
|145
|165
|159
|Boise, ID
|34.27
|165
|138
|160
|Raleigh, NC
|34.18
|143
|168
|161
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|33.78
|159
|150
|162
|Cape Coral, FL
|33.68
|154
|160
|163
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|33.32
|153
|167
|164
|Scottsdale, AZ
|33.21
|156
|163
|165
|Chandler, AZ
|32.92
|158
|164
|166
|Virginia Beach, VA
|31.99
|160
|171
|167
|Sioux Falls, SD
|31.74
|172
|161
|168
|Fargo, ND
|31.61
|173
|162
|169
|Chesapeake, VA
|31.44
|155
|179
|170
|Madison, WI
|31.28
|164
|173
|171
|Nashua, NH
|31.22
|174
|155
|172
|Warwick, RI
|30.84
|171
|172
|173
|Gilbert, AZ
|30.58
|169
|174
|174
|Huntington Beach, CA
|30.50
|168
|175
|175
|Fremont, CA
|30.28
|161
|181
|176
|Plano, TX
|30.05
|177
|156
|177
|Irvine, CA
|29.77
|166
|180
|178
|South Burlington, VT
|27.38
|176
|178
|179
|Pearl City, HI
|26.87
|180
|169
|180
|Overland Park, KS
|26.30
|181
|170
|181
|Bismarck, ND
|26.16
|182
|177
|182
|Columbia, MD
|25.26
|178
|182
Note: *No. 1 = Neediest
With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.
