AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hunger, poverty and homelessness impact even the richest and most powerful nations, as well as the most charitable and affluent communities in the United States. Amid continued efforts to deal with the fallout of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared more than 180 US cities to create a snapshot of where Americans are struggling the most.

The WalletHub report compared cities based on 28 key factors of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. The chosen metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of economic disadvantage.

Where did the High Plains fall on the ranking?

Out of 182 US cities, WalletHub ranked Amarillo, Texas as the 73rd “Neediest” city in the country. While Amarillo seemed to stand within the median range for economic well-being at number 96, it was also the 25th-worst regarding health and safety.

The neediest city in the US, according to WalletHub, was Detroit, Mich. Meanwhile, Columbia, Md., was considered the least-needy city on the list.

The full findings, methodology, and expert insights for the WalletHub “2022 Neediest Cities” ranking can be found here.

Regarding ongoing responses to hunger, poverty and homelessness in the Amarillo area, organizations such as the High Plains Food Bank and Heal the City join other local nonprofits in working to provide food, medical care, and other resources and services to community members. Further, the City of Amarillo has partnered with a number of businesses and churches for a safe space shelter and resource center for unhoused and underserved populations called “Transformation Park,” which is currently in its planning and design stages.

Neediest Cities in America

Overall Rank* CityTotal Score Economic Well-Being Health & Safety 
1Detroit, MI63.6312
2Brownsville, TX58.8364
3Cleveland, OH57.27410
4Gulfport, MS57.18185
5Fresno, CA55.99247
6Laredo, TX55.28258
7Philadelphia, PA55.15356
8New Orleans, LA54.901515
9Los Angeles, CA54.86920
10Shreveport, LA53.651432
11Augusta, GA53.561634
12Birmingham, AL53.30406
13Newark, NJ53.171050
14St. Louis, MO52.792613
15Fort Smith, AR52.65781
16Indianapolis, IN52.30870
17Baltimore, MD52.27582
18Toledo, OH51.372733
19Jackson, MS51.221294
20Corpus Christi, TX51.17747
21Baton Rouge, LA51.172155
22Memphis, TN51.163514
23Huntington, WV50.903816
24Chattanooga, TN50.744512
25Richmond, VA50.3413103
26Atlanta, GA50.307122
27San Bernardino, CA50.173626
28Columbia, SC49.7217110
29Miami, FL49.723239
30Little Rock, AR49.654718
31Fayetteville, NC49.623142
32New York, NY49.2620100
33Mobile, AL49.164822
34Wilmington, DE49.142393
35Dover, DE48.9811131
36Houston, TX48.79739
37Rochester, NY48.7122106
38Hialeah, FL48.655029
39Columbus, GA48.604137
40Stockton, CA48.433462
41El Paso, TX48.065624
42Newport News, VA47.956428
43Providence, RI47.7724120
44San Antonio, TX47.766123
45Long Beach, CA47.6729105
46New Haven, CT47.6419132
47Akron, OH47.513387
48Milwaukee, WI47.454949
49Las Cruces, NM47.165354
50Albuquerque, NM47.125540
51Tulsa, OK47.108511
52Las Vegas, NV47.085735
53Oklahoma City, OK47.066631
54Dallas, TX47.016930
55Springfield, MO46.861273
56Lubbock, TX46.668717
57Montgomery, AL46.594472
58Greensboro, NC46.447038
59Tucson, AZ46.406544
60Bridgeport, CT46.323999
61Norfolk, VA46.1337109
62Bakersfield, CA46.095467
63Oakland, CA45.885177
64Buffalo, NY45.824695
65North Las Vegas, NV45.476364
66San Francisco, CA45.379021
67Cincinnati, OH45.3142114
68Glendale, AZ45.167163
69Phoenix, AZ45.097265
70Honolulu, HI45.088136
71Chicago, IL45.0543112
72Washington, DC44.7928153
73Amarillo, TX44.679625
74Winston-Salem, NC44.606291
75Kansas City, MO44.458451
76Wichita, KS44.4311519
77Boston, MA44.3130152
78Knoxville, TN44.299245
79Tallahassee, FL43.917585
80Portland, OR43.818071
81St. Paul, MN43.5258123
82Spokane, WA43.4911727
83Jacksonville, FL43.467986
84Lewiston, ME43.3711643
85Fort Lauderdale, FL43.277797
86Santa Clarita, CA43.0352140
87Sacramento, CA43.0060128
88Grand Prairie, TX42.9710357
89Columbus, OH42.8859130
89Manchester, NH42.8868126
91Nashville, TN42.849769
92Oxnard, CA42.6476108
93Grand Rapids, MI42.5182101
94Modesto, CA42.3867136
95Louisville, KY42.319388
96Salem, OR42.1511475
97Fort Worth, TX41.9510478
98Charleston, WV41.9311858
99Rapid City, SD41.9311283
100Orlando, FL41.8910281
101Reno, NV41.7912653
102Salt Lake City, UT41.6913641
103Nampa, ID41.6813260
104Garland, TX41.6311179
105Jersey City, NJ41.5510096
106Anaheim, CA41.3612961
107Denver, CO41.3610692
108Irving, TX41.2712074
109Arlington, TX41.1312176
110Anchorage, AK41.1013952
111Mesa, AZ40.9688125
112Santa Rosa, CA40.8986127
113Seattle, WA40.8112380
114Tampa, FL40.5799119
115Ontario, CA40.52101121
116Santa Ana, CA40.46110107
116Burlington, VT40.4612590
118Tacoma, WA40.4414459
119Huntsville, AL40.39107116
120Minneapolis, MN40.3583144
121Tempe, AZ40.34108111
122Fort Wayne, IN40.2195134
123West Valley City, UT40.1813389
124Missoula, MT39.6016246
125Des Moines, IA39.4994147
126Charlotte, NC39.46105135
127St. Petersburg, FL39.4514284
128Garden Grove, CA39.2413798
129Omaha, NE39.21113129
130Moreno Valley, CA39.2191148
131Colorado Springs, CO38.99130115
132Fontana, CA38.89109142
133Riverside, CA38.70134118
134Billings, MT38.5417048
135Worcester, MA38.5298151
136Austin, TX38.50141104
137Charleston, SC38.4089159
138Lexington-Fayette, KY38.40119137
139Glendale, CA38.15150102
140Pittsburgh, PA37.87122146
141Portland, ME37.83147124
142Aurora, CO37.77135133
143Vancouver, WA37.7416368
144Henderson, NV37.66128141
145Port St. Lucie, FL37.47151117
146Casper, WY36.5817566
147Durham, NC36.29146145
148Lincoln, NE36.07152139
149San Diego, CA36.04138149
150Cheyenne, WY35.56167113
151Yonkers, NY35.54140157
152San Jose, CA35.22131166
153Juneau, AK35.1917973
154Pembroke Pines, FL35.14157143
155Peoria, AZ34.92149154
156Oceanside, CA34.88148158
157Aurora, IL34.86124176
158Chula Vista, CA34.39145165
159Boise, ID34.27165138
160Raleigh, NC34.18143168
161Rancho Cucamonga, CA33.78159150
162Cape Coral, FL33.68154160
163Cedar Rapids, IA33.32153167
164Scottsdale, AZ33.21156163
165Chandler, AZ32.92158164
166Virginia Beach, VA31.99160171
167Sioux Falls, SD31.74172161
168Fargo, ND31.61173162
169Chesapeake, VA31.44155179
170Madison, WI31.28164173
171Nashua, NH31.22174155
172Warwick, RI30.84171172
173Gilbert, AZ30.58169174
174Huntington Beach, CA30.50168175
175Fremont, CA30.28161181
176Plano, TX30.05177156
177Irvine, CA29.77166180
178South Burlington, VT27.38176178
179Pearl City, HI26.87180169
180Overland Park, KS26.30181170
181Bismarck, ND26.16182177
182Columbia, MD25.26178182
Note: *No. 1 = Neediest
With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.

