AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hunger, poverty and homelessness impact even the richest and most powerful nations, as well as the most charitable and affluent communities in the United States. Amid continued efforts to deal with the fallout of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared more than 180 US cities to create a snapshot of where Americans are struggling the most.

The WalletHub report compared cities based on 28 key factors of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. The chosen metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of economic disadvantage.

Where did the High Plains fall on the ranking?

Out of 182 US cities, WalletHub ranked Amarillo, Texas as the 73rd “Neediest” city in the country. While Amarillo seemed to stand within the median range for economic well-being at number 96, it was also the 25th-worst regarding health and safety.

The neediest city in the US, according to WalletHub, was Detroit, Mich. Meanwhile, Columbia, Md., was considered the least-needy city on the list.

Regarding ongoing responses to hunger, poverty and homelessness in the Amarillo area, organizations such as the High Plains Food Bank and Heal the City join other local nonprofits in working to provide food, medical care, and other resources and services to community members. Further, the City of Amarillo has partnered with a number of businesses and churches for a safe space shelter and resource center for unhoused and underserved populations called “Transformation Park,” which is currently in its planning and design stages.

Neediest Cities in America

Overall Rank* City Total Score Economic Well-Being Health & Safety 1 Detroit, MI 63.63 1 2 2 Brownsville, TX 58.83 6 4 3 Cleveland, OH 57.27 4 10 4 Gulfport, MS 57.18 18 5 5 Fresno, CA 55.99 2 47 6 Laredo, TX 55.28 25 8 7 Philadelphia, PA 55.15 3 56 8 New Orleans, LA 54.90 15 15 9 Los Angeles, CA 54.86 9 20 10 Shreveport, LA 53.65 14 32 11 Augusta, GA 53.56 16 34 12 Birmingham, AL 53.30 40 6 13 Newark, NJ 53.17 10 50 14 St. Louis, MO 52.79 26 13 15 Fort Smith, AR 52.65 78 1 16 Indianapolis, IN 52.30 8 70 17 Baltimore, MD 52.27 5 82 18 Toledo, OH 51.37 27 33 19 Jackson, MS 51.22 12 94 20 Corpus Christi, TX 51.17 74 7 21 Baton Rouge, LA 51.17 21 55 22 Memphis, TN 51.16 35 14 23 Huntington, WV 50.90 38 16 24 Chattanooga, TN 50.74 45 12 25 Richmond, VA 50.34 13 103 26 Atlanta, GA 50.30 7 122 27 San Bernardino, CA 50.17 36 26 28 Columbia, SC 49.72 17 110 29 Miami, FL 49.72 32 39 30 Little Rock, AR 49.65 47 18 31 Fayetteville, NC 49.62 31 42 32 New York, NY 49.26 20 100 33 Mobile, AL 49.16 48 22 34 Wilmington, DE 49.14 23 93 35 Dover, DE 48.98 11 131 36 Houston, TX 48.79 73 9 37 Rochester, NY 48.71 22 106 38 Hialeah, FL 48.65 50 29 39 Columbus, GA 48.60 41 37 40 Stockton, CA 48.43 34 62 41 El Paso, TX 48.06 56 24 42 Newport News, VA 47.95 64 28 43 Providence, RI 47.77 24 120 44 San Antonio, TX 47.76 61 23 45 Long Beach, CA 47.67 29 105 46 New Haven, CT 47.64 19 132 47 Akron, OH 47.51 33 87 48 Milwaukee, WI 47.45 49 49 49 Las Cruces, NM 47.16 53 54 50 Albuquerque, NM 47.12 55 40 51 Tulsa, OK 47.10 85 11 52 Las Vegas, NV 47.08 57 35 53 Oklahoma City, OK 47.06 66 31 54 Dallas, TX 47.01 69 30 55 Springfield, MO 46.86 127 3 56 Lubbock, TX 46.66 87 17 57 Montgomery, AL 46.59 44 72 58 Greensboro, NC 46.44 70 38 59 Tucson, AZ 46.40 65 44 60 Bridgeport, CT 46.32 39 99 61 Norfolk, VA 46.13 37 109 62 Bakersfield, CA 46.09 54 67 63 Oakland, CA 45.88 51 77 64 Buffalo, NY 45.82 46 95 65 North Las Vegas, NV 45.47 63 64 66 San Francisco, CA 45.37 90 21 67 Cincinnati, OH 45.31 42 114 68 Glendale, AZ 45.16 71 63 69 Phoenix, AZ 45.09 72 65 70 Honolulu, HI 45.08 81 36 71 Chicago, IL 45.05 43 112 72 Washington, DC 44.79 28 153 73 Amarillo, TX 44.67 96 25 74 Winston-Salem, NC 44.60 62 91 75 Kansas City, MO 44.45 84 51 76 Wichita, KS 44.43 115 19 77 Boston, MA 44.31 30 152 78 Knoxville, TN 44.29 92 45 79 Tallahassee, FL 43.91 75 85 80 Portland, OR 43.81 80 71 81 St. Paul, MN 43.52 58 123 82 Spokane, WA 43.49 117 27 83 Jacksonville, FL 43.46 79 86 84 Lewiston, ME 43.37 116 43 85 Fort Lauderdale, FL 43.27 77 97 86 Santa Clarita, CA 43.03 52 140 87 Sacramento, CA 43.00 60 128 88 Grand Prairie, TX 42.97 103 57 89 Columbus, OH 42.88 59 130 89 Manchester, NH 42.88 68 126 91 Nashville, TN 42.84 97 69 92 Oxnard, CA 42.64 76 108 93 Grand Rapids, MI 42.51 82 101 94 Modesto, CA 42.38 67 136 95 Louisville, KY 42.31 93 88 96 Salem, OR 42.15 114 75 97 Fort Worth, TX 41.95 104 78 98 Charleston, WV 41.93 118 58 99 Rapid City, SD 41.93 112 83 100 Orlando, FL 41.89 102 81 101 Reno, NV 41.79 126 53 102 Salt Lake City, UT 41.69 136 41 103 Nampa, ID 41.68 132 60 104 Garland, TX 41.63 111 79 105 Jersey City, NJ 41.55 100 96 106 Anaheim, CA 41.36 129 61 107 Denver, CO 41.36 106 92 108 Irving, TX 41.27 120 74 109 Arlington, TX 41.13 121 76 110 Anchorage, AK 41.10 139 52 111 Mesa, AZ 40.96 88 125 112 Santa Rosa, CA 40.89 86 127 113 Seattle, WA 40.81 123 80 114 Tampa, FL 40.57 99 119 115 Ontario, CA 40.52 101 121 116 Santa Ana, CA 40.46 110 107 116 Burlington, VT 40.46 125 90 118 Tacoma, WA 40.44 144 59 119 Huntsville, AL 40.39 107 116 120 Minneapolis, MN 40.35 83 144 121 Tempe, AZ 40.34 108 111 122 Fort Wayne, IN 40.21 95 134 123 West Valley City, UT 40.18 133 89 124 Missoula, MT 39.60 162 46 125 Des Moines, IA 39.49 94 147 126 Charlotte, NC 39.46 105 135 127 St. Petersburg, FL 39.45 142 84 128 Garden Grove, CA 39.24 137 98 129 Omaha, NE 39.21 113 129 130 Moreno Valley, CA 39.21 91 148 131 Colorado Springs, CO 38.99 130 115 132 Fontana, CA 38.89 109 142 133 Riverside, CA 38.70 134 118 134 Billings, MT 38.54 170 48 135 Worcester, MA 38.52 98 151 136 Austin, TX 38.50 141 104 137 Charleston, SC 38.40 89 159 138 Lexington-Fayette, KY 38.40 119 137 139 Glendale, CA 38.15 150 102 140 Pittsburgh, PA 37.87 122 146 141 Portland, ME 37.83 147 124 142 Aurora, CO 37.77 135 133 143 Vancouver, WA 37.74 163 68 144 Henderson, NV 37.66 128 141 145 Port St. Lucie, FL 37.47 151 117 146 Casper, WY 36.58 175 66 147 Durham, NC 36.29 146 145 148 Lincoln, NE 36.07 152 139 149 San Diego, CA 36.04 138 149 150 Cheyenne, WY 35.56 167 113 151 Yonkers, NY 35.54 140 157 152 San Jose, CA 35.22 131 166 153 Juneau, AK 35.19 179 73 154 Pembroke Pines, FL 35.14 157 143 155 Peoria, AZ 34.92 149 154 156 Oceanside, CA 34.88 148 158 157 Aurora, IL 34.86 124 176 158 Chula Vista, CA 34.39 145 165 159 Boise, ID 34.27 165 138 160 Raleigh, NC 34.18 143 168 161 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 33.78 159 150 162 Cape Coral, FL 33.68 154 160 163 Cedar Rapids, IA 33.32 153 167 164 Scottsdale, AZ 33.21 156 163 165 Chandler, AZ 32.92 158 164 166 Virginia Beach, VA 31.99 160 171 167 Sioux Falls, SD 31.74 172 161 168 Fargo, ND 31.61 173 162 169 Chesapeake, VA 31.44 155 179 170 Madison, WI 31.28 164 173 171 Nashua, NH 31.22 174 155 172 Warwick, RI 30.84 171 172 173 Gilbert, AZ 30.58 169 174 174 Huntington Beach, CA 30.50 168 175 175 Fremont, CA 30.28 161 181 176 Plano, TX 30.05 177 156 177 Irvine, CA 29.77 166 180 178 South Burlington, VT 27.38 176 178 179 Pearl City, HI 26.87 180 169 180 Overland Park, KS 26.30 181 170 181 Bismarck, ND 26.16 182 177 182 Columbia, MD 25.26 178 182 via WalletHub.com

Note: *No. 1 = Neediest

With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.

