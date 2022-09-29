AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amazon said the Amarillo Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse will reopen Friday after no evidence of bed bugs was found throughout the facility.

This comes after the facility was closed Tuesday after reports of an infestation of bed bugs being found in the building. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the facility’s employees were paid while the site was closed and customer orders were handled by other sites in the area.

“Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility,” Sam Stephenson, a spokesperson for Amarillo, said in a statement provided to MyHIghPlains.com. “Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.”

According to previous reports, Amarillo’s center serves as a returns site, where products are processed for returns to a vendor, or items are recycled or donated. Officials previously stressed that products are not directly sent to customers from the Amarillo facility.