AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo are hosting a “History Day” celebration at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport this week, celebrating the airport’s history in aviation and air travel.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, History Day at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the conference rooms at the airport, located at 10801 Airport Blvd.

During the event, officials with the airport said there will be historical photos and items. Attendees will also be able to hear about the history behind the people who made aviation possible in the Texas Panhandle region.