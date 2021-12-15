Amarillo airport sees numerous flight cancellations because of severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Numerous flights have been impacted at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Wednesday because of the ongoing severe weather conditions in the Amarillo area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, numerous departures from the Amarillo airport, including flights to Houston, Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas have been canceled. Numerous arrivals to the Amarillo airport, including flights from Houston, Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas, have been canceled or diverted to other airports.

Officials from Southwest Airlines told MyHighPlains.com that the airline canceled two scheduled departures from the Amarillo airport Wednesday because of the strong wind conditions. Officials from United Airlines also stated that UA4319 and UA4671 out of the airport were canceled Wednesday due to strong winds. American Airlines representatives also stated that flights out of Amarillo are being impacted by high winds.

For more information about flight information from the Amarillo airport, visit the airport’s webpage.

