AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Friday announcement from the City of Amarillo, officials have started crafting a timeline to reopen the public restrooms in city parks that were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the city said that many of the facilities will require expensive repairs before opening to the public.

“While we understand the importance of these facilities for the comfort and convenience of residents and visitors, we are faced with logistical challenges due to the escalating cost of continual maintenance and repairs of park restrooms,” said Michael Kashuba, the direct of Amarillo Parks and Recreation, “We are committed to finding a responsible way to reopen public restrooms.”

Officials said that the PARD is evaluating a timeline for reopening as many of the restrooms as possible, and in the meantime noted the department’s appreciation for community involvement and patience while the effort continues.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the community for their cooperation and understanding as we navigate these challenges together,” said Kashuba, “We remain dedicated to providing safe and enjoyable park experiences for all.”

More information on the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department can be found on the city website.