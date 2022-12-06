AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Amarillo offices of the American General Life Insurance Company, or AIG, have announced that it will “restructure various business functions” at its Amarillo offices.

According to the letter, officials said that AIG will be conducting “employee separations” at the Amarillo offices, located at 2271 SE 27th Ave. and 1050 North Western Street. Officials said they anticipate that 461 employees will be laid off in the two offices from Feb. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023, receiving at least 60 days written notice “of the termination of their employment.”

The letter states that some of the impacted employees will be offered employment by the third-party provider “to whom the impacted business functions are being outsourced.” However, officials also said that the layoffs are expected to be of a “permanent nature.”

MyHighPlains.com reached out to AIG regarding this letter. A company spokesperson responded and said that the company declined to comment on this story.