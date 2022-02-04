AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Friday that it will run a temporary revised schedule for its solid waste department because of the recent severe winter weather in the area.

The schedule has changed to the following:

Residential Dumpster Routes: Thursday routes are being serviced Friday. Friday routes will be serviced on Saturday;

Polycart Routes: Thursday routes will be serviced on Saturday. Friday routes are being serviced today as scheduled;

Hand Collection Routes: Thursday and Friday hand collection routes will be serviced on Saturday;

Commercial Routes: Commercial routes are being serviced for businesses open on Friday, as well as schools. Normal operations will resume Saturday.

For more information about the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Department, visit the department’s website.