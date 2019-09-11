Amarillo 9/11 memorial service honors fallen heros

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September 11, 2001 is a day that changed our nation forever.

18 years later, communities across our country are remembering the sacrifices made and the lives lost that day.

A remembrance ceremony was held at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial. The Honor Guards of the Amarillo Police Department and Fire Department, the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety took part in the event today.

The speaker at the ceremony, Tracie Reilly, was living in New York City in 2001.

It was all to pay tribute to the heroes that answered their final call on that fateful day.

Reilly, now the Randall County Assistant District Attorney, said while the memory of the tragedies of that day still remaine, one of the biggest things that sticks with her is the way Americans came together to help each other in the following days.

“The biggest things that stay with me are those small moments where other people were helping people. Moments after that, I remember on September 13, being in a line at the Javett Center trying to give blood, and the line was like blocks, and blocks, and blocks, and blocks long because that’s how many people wanted to do something, even if it was something so small,” said Reilly.

She said she hopes days like today remind people that as Americans when bad things happen, we come together.

Reilly adds that when she moved to Amarillo in 2014, she was shocked because she did not realize that communities all over the country were honoring this day too, not just in New York City.

Amarillo is not the only community here in the panhandle honoring the fallen heroes today. The Pampa Fire Department, EMS, and police department walked 383 steps in the harvester stadium to remember the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.