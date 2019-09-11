Amarillo 9/11 memorial service honors fallen heros

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September 11, 2001 is a day that changed our nation forever.

18 years later, communities across our country are remembering the sacrifices made and the lives lost that day.

A remembrance ceremony was held at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial. The Honor Guards of the Amarillo Police Department and Fire Department, the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety took part in the event today.

The speaker at the ceremony, Tracie Reilly, was living in New York City in 2001.

It was all to pay tribute to the heroes that answered their final call on that fateful day.

Reilly, now the Randall County Assistant District Attorney, said while the memory of the tragedies of that day still remaine, one of the biggest things that sticks with her is the way Americans came together to help each other in the following days.

“The biggest things that stay with me are those small moments where other people were helping people. Moments after that, I remember on September 13, being in a line at the Javett Center trying to give blood, and the line was like blocks, and blocks, and blocks, and blocks long because that’s how many people wanted to do something, even if it was something so small,” said Reilly.

She said she hopes days like today remind people that as Americans when bad things happen, we come together.

Audio from September 11 as events unfolded

Reilly adds that when she moved to Amarillo in 2014, she was shocked because she did not realize that communities all over the country were honoring this day too, not just in New York City.

Amarillo is not the only community here in the panhandle honoring the fallen heroes today. The Pampa Fire Department, EMS, and police department walked 383 steps in the harvester stadium to remember the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

  • With One World Trade Center in the background, the National 9/11 Flag is unfurled during a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York Wednesday, May 21, 2014. The ceremony Wednesday marked the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum. After the flag was refolded, firefighters marched it into the museum. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
  • Fragments of the fuselage of Flight 11, that hit the World Trader Center, are displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • The remains of Fire Dept. of New York Ladder Company 3’s truck are displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • Portraits of the Al-Qaeda hijackers are displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • The remains of New York City Fire Dept. truck from Engine Company 21 are displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • President Barack Obama speaks at the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum on Thursday, May 15, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/John Angelillo, Pool)
  • The National 9/11 Flag is folded by firefighters after a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York Wednesday, May 21, 2014. The ceremony Wednesday marked the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum. After the flag was refolded, firefighters marched it into the museum. The flag was flying from a building near the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. It was later found shredded in the debris of ground zero. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
  • The pavilion entrance to the National September 11 Memorial Museum, left, is next to one of the memorial reflecting pools, right, at the World Trade Center, Thursday, May 15, 2014 in New York. President Barack Obama is to attend the dedication of the underground museum Thursday before it opens to the public May 21. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
  • FILE – Charlotte Newman, 8, visits the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013 in New York. The long-awaited museum dedicated to the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks will open to the public at the World Trade Center site on May 21, officials announced Monday, March 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • The only existing model of the World Trade Center is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • The burn mask, right, of a World Trade Center survivor who was injured by burning jet fuel, is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • A sign tracking the time Osama Bin Laden was at large is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • A twisted piece of steel from the World Trade Center sits in Foundation Hall before the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, Thursday, May 15, 2014. (AP Photo/The Record of Bergen County, Chris Pedota, Pool)
  • FILE – In this file photo of June 19, 2011, an American Airlines slipper is stored in Hangar 17 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The slipper is an artifact from the September 11, 2001 attacks that is to be part of the National September 11 Museum. The long-awaited museum dedicated to the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks will open to the public at the World Trade Center site on May 21, officials announced Monday, March 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • A woman places a hand on the names engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York on Thursday, May 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Spencer Platt, Pool)
  • New York City Fire Department Firefighter Christian Waugh’s helmet he wore on September 11, 2001, are on display during a press preview of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on Wednesday, May. 14, 2014 in New York. The museum opens on May 21, 2014. (AP Photo/The Daily News, James Keivom, Pool)
  • The twisted remains of a portion of the television transmission tower from the World Trade Center is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • A helmet New York City Fire Department Captain Patrick John Brown wore on September 11, 2001, on display during a press preview of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on Wednesday, May. 14, 2014 in New York. The museum opens on May 21, 2014. (AP Photo/The Daily News, James Keivom, Pool)
  • Steel from the World Trader Center north tower floors 97 and 98, left, is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss