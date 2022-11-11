AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Members of the Amarillo community will participate in the Amarillo 2022 Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning in downtown Amarillo.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 11th and Polk. The parade is expected to end at the intersection of 5th and Harrison.

Both KAMR Local 4 News and MyHighPlains.com are expected to broadcast the parade live. The Hometown Heroes special will begin on KAMR Local 4 News beginning after the parade.

