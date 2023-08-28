AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amanda Rodgers, director of marketing and communication from Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, joined Today in Amarillo and talked about their upcoming 79th Annual Labor Day Weekend Rodeo.

The Rodeo is a tradition that dates back to 1945 and has turned into a Texas Panhandle Staple.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Boys Ranch and their AdventureFest will start at 11 a.m. They will have booths and activities such as “Build a Noodle Horse,” face painting, and “Launch an Air Rocket,” along with many more. There will also be a barbeque lunch that will be served at noon. Then the rodeo will begin at 2:30 p.m

Tickets are $15 per person and that will grant you access to the events, lunch, and the rodeo itself.

Tickets are available online.

More information about Boys Ranch is available on their website.

