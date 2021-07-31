Ama-Con returns after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ama-Con returned Saturday at the Amarillo Public Library Southwest branch, and the Amarillo Civic Center.

Ama-Con is typically a two-day event but was shortened to just Saturday and it was also moved outdoors and other events were spread out to take precautions against COVID-19.

Stacy Clopton, coordinator of public relations with the Amarillo Public Library said that didn’t slow people down from coming out.

“The success of ama-con, the fact that it gets a little bit bigger every year just makes us feel that the decision to try this experiment in the first place and we love the fact that so many fandoms that people love like science fiction, steampunk, manga, comic books are literature, it started on the pages of a book and we love having an event that reminds people of that,” said Clopton.

Ama-Con is hosted by the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library, an independent non-profit, and the proceeds raised at Ama-Con go towards library programs not funded by taxpayer dollars, such as the summer reading club.

Christopher George, the director of Esports at Amarillo College who had a set up at the Amarillo Civic Center said it’s nice to share in the community of Ama-Con and share the joy of gaming.

“There is also a community, you think of a gamer at home playing by themselves online with other people, but when we come together as a team, you really get that teamwork aspect. Everybody is very social and it just gives those players that don’t play traditional sports something to strive and be the best,” said George.

Clopton added many people told her even though it was for one day, they were glad Ama-Con was back this year.

“It was totally different this year, but ama-con still showed up. We are so grateful to the vendors, and our participates are really what make Ama-Con so amazing every year,” said Clopton.

The Saturday’s events wrapped up with the Geek Prom from six to 10 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Clopton said they are already planning for 2022 and they are hoping it will be the best Ama-Con yet.