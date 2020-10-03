Alzheimer’s Association Walk held virtually this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Alzheimer’s Association invited Amarillo residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on October 3.

The walk was different this year due to COVID-19, so instead, of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association encouraged participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Amarillo.

Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association said, “This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere. The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Participants could use an app and new “Walk Mainstage” to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. There was even a new audio track available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.

Those wanting to donate or participate still can do so by visiting alz.org/walk.

