Alzheimer’s Association set to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Alzheimer’s Association is set to host the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Hodgetown. They announced this year’s event will be hosted by Walt Howard and led by 2021 Co-Chairs Paul Matney and Christy Bertolino.

According to the association, this is the world’s largest fundraiser to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association said during the Walk, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, which is a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the flowers in the garden represent people’s connection to the disease and personal reasons to end it.

The association explained while plans to host the Amarillo Walk in person are moving forward, the health of those involved remain the top priority. They said the event will implement safety protocols such as physical distancing, contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations. They also said masks are required and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure the walk is safe for those attending.