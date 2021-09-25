Alzheimer’s Association hosts 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Getting some good exercise while fighting to end Alzheimer’s was the name of the game today at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® at HODGETOWN.

Event organizers said the walk serves to honor patients and families affected by Alzheimer’s and that purpose was signified with the Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” says Ameka Mobley, Walk Manager. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, and it is a leading cause of death in the U.S. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

AA leaders tell us, in Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and well over one million usually unpaid caregivers.

