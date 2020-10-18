Alternatives for Halloween this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With Halloween less than two weeks away, many are finding alternatives to the traditional trick or treating to stay safe this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning against giving out candy to trick-or-treaters this year due to COVID-19.

That includes handing treats to children who go door-to-door or having trunk-or-treats.

Many businesses in the area are hosting events to help people celebrate the holiday while following guidelines.

This includes the Amarillo Zoo with their ‘Night of the Living Zoo,’ where a guided tour will be held. Masks are required.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will also be holding their Monster Bash with limited capacity.

The CDC said other alternatives include a small group, outdoor, costume parade where people are distanced six feet apart or carving or decorating pumpkins.

The CDC said do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Cinergy is also hosting a family Halloween movie series, and a Halloween horror movie series, in October. The next movie being shown will be the Addams family on Friday, Oct. 23.

