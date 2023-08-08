(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of August 8, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Al’s Formal Wear in Amarillo and those around the country have abruptly closed, according to former employees.

Customers expecting formal wear they paid for are wondering what to do.

Men’s Wearhouse is offering assistance to customers who were affected by the closing of Dapper & Dashing and its owned banners, including Al’s Formal Wear.

Men’s Wearhouse said it is offering support by:

Inviting affected customers to visit their local Men’s Wearhouse store where associates can fit them for a suit or tuxedo rental.

Honoring customers’ deposits with any Dapper & Dashing location. Customers can show their receipt and Men’s Wearhouse said it will honor their deposit, up to $60.

Waiving all rush order fees.

Offering access to Wedding Wingman, an integrated concierge service.

MyHighPlains.com confirmed with employees of Al’s Formal Wear at 2600 Paramount Blvd suite c-3 that the store was closing