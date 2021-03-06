Almost 100 people attend on-site Wonderland job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — About 100 people turned out for the on-site Wonderland Amusement Park job fair today for spring/summer job hopefuls, park officials said.

The job fair lasted from 1 to 4 p.m., and candidates were able to visit with team members who operate games, rides and concessions, officials stated. The park is looking to hire as many people as possible would like to hold more job fairs in the near future.

“We ask them to apply before they get here and we do on-site interview, said Bethany Thompson, Wonderland Office Manager. “We do little mini-ride training where we kind of get a sense of how they think and how well they listen and then we go through and try to hire as many people as we can. We try to do this at least once a year but hopefully this year, we’ll be able to do this once every month or so.”

According to Wonderland officials, weekend availability is a required and candidates must be at least years old. If you missed the job fair but would still like to apply at Wonderland Park, you fill out an online application here.

Wonderland employees get benefits like riding for free, complimentary WOW Passes and discounted rates for family members, park officials explained.

Wonderland Park opens on April 3 and operates daily through Labor day. For the full 2021 season calendar, click here.