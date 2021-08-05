‘Allergies in dogs can be alleviated by air purifiers,’ WT researcher says

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Air purifiers may work at reducing the effects of allergies on dogs, according to newly published research by a West Texas A&M University professor.

Dr. Nabarun Ghosh, professor of biology in WT’s Department of Life, Earth and Environmental Sciences, presented his research in June at the Hawaii University International Conference in Honolulu.

According to a press release by WT’s Communications Department, Ghosh’s research began in 2009 when he was working with graduate student Alicia Aranda Guzman on dogs’ allergies. Guzman was a vet technician at Coulter Animal Hospital and began logging data on dogs admitted at the hospital for allergy treatment.

Ghosh continued the research with more then 20 graduates and undergraduate students.

“I was actually not comfortable with dogs when Alicia first approached me with this idea, even though we have a dog at home,” Ghosh said. “But Alicia assured me she would handle the animals while I helped her design the project and supervised her research.”

Ghosh and his students began working with Air for Life, which “produces nanotechnology-equipped air purification systems,” the release stated. The team began investigating factors related to dogs’ allergies and how seasonal air-borne allergies contribute.

“Dogs actually suffer from the same types of inhalant allergies as humans, caused by pollen, mold and other allergens,” Ghosh said. “We found a significant correlation between aeroallergen concentrations and the incidences of dogs’ allergies.”

Air for Life’s Mini Sanifier II, which is “fitted with a UVC lamp that, combined with a nanometal that acts as a catalyst, destroys carbon-based molecules, including dust, pet dander, pollen and more. The system, called photocatalytic oxidation, can destroy particles as small as .001 microns, including carbon-based impurities in air like dust mites, fungal spores and even bad odors,” Ghosh said.

According to the release, the data shows that using the air purifier reduces allergy symptoms in dogs, as well as in humans.

Ghosh and his team continue their research in the hopes that the peer-reviewed European Scientific Journal will publish the research in the future, the release added.