Allegiant announces new nonstop flights, Amarillo to Arizona fare as low as $39

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced nonstop service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) from Amarillo International Airport (AMA) beginning Nov. 18. To celebrate, the airline said it is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.

Allegiant said this is part of a 22-route expansion across its network, launching in time for winter holiday planning.

A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”

Wells continued on to say that more than ever, travelers appreciate the convenience Allegiant provides by offering nonstop flights that get them from point-to-point, without the hassle of layovers or connections. They also like the convenient access through the smaller airports Allegiant serves in communities that have traditionally lacked commercial air service.

The full network expansion that Allegiant announced includes 24 additional cities including Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Austin.

New nonstop routes include:

Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS):

Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Oct. 1, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning Oct. 7, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

Phoenix-Mesa Getaway Airport (AZA):

Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

Flint, Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Springfield, Illinois via Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

Spokane, Washington via Spokane International Airport (GEG) – beginning Nov. 22, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

Minneapolis, Minneapolis via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Nov. 24, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP):

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $59.*

Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $59.*

Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $39.*

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS):

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Palm Beach, Florida via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $49.*

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP):

Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning Oct. 1, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning Nov. 24, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Punta Gorda Airport (PGD):

Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) – beginning Nov. 17, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $49.*

Provo Airport (PVU):

Houston, Texas via Wiliiam P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.*

Palm Springs, California via Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $39.*

John Wayne Airport (SNA):

Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $39.*

Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD):

Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $59.*

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ):

Cedar Rapids, Iowa via The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.*

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL):

Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with fares as low as $59.*

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania via Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with fares as low as $59.*

Peoria, Illinois via Peoria International Airport (PIA) – beginning Dec. 15, 2021 with fares as low as $59.*

About the one-way fares, according to Allegiant:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights for LAS – VPS must be purchased by Aug. 11, 2021 for travel by Nov. 14, 2021. All other flights must be purchased by Aug. 11, 2021 for travel by May 17, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.