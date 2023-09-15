CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department in communication with the Amarillo Police Department reports that an Amarillo jewelry store burglary suspect was alleged to be connected with multiple jewelry store burglaries in Clovis.

Clovis Police said on Aug. 30 an attempted break-in was reported at Diamonds Evermore, on Aug. 31 a burglary was reported at the JCPenney department store located in the North Plains Mall and another burglary was reported at the Zales jewelry store inside the North Plains Mall on Sept. 4.

On Sept. 8, police said they found someone had burglarized the Keepsake jewelry store located inside the mall following an increase in police patrol in the area.

Clovis Police said its Detective Division was assigned to investigate the incidents and found that Junayd Howard, age 25 of Clovis, was arrested by the Amarillo Police Department on Sept. 12 for a burglary with similar circumstances as the reported burglaries.

Through a combined investigation between the Clovis Police Department and the Amarillo Police Department, detectives said they learned that Howard had allegedly been selling jewelry, since the report of the first burglary in Clovis, to pawn shops in Lubbock, Dallas, and Albuquerque, NM.

Investigators said they were able to match items stolen from the Clovis burglaries to items being pawned by Howard and based on this information investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Howards’s Clovis home.

During the search, investigators said they found items that were believed to be stolen during the Clovis burglaries.

A warrant was issued for Howard’s arrest for six counts of Commercial Burglary (4th-degree felony), three counts of Larceny over $20,000 (2nd-degree felony), six counts of Criminal Damage over $1,000 (4th-degree felony), one count of Attempted Breaking and Entering (misdemeanor) and one count of Criminal Damage under $1,000 (petty misdemeanor).

Clovis Police said they contacted the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Howards is being held on the warrant in their detention facility.

Anyone with information related to the burglaries was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.