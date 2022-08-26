AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, emergency crews responded to a fatal incident on the westbound I-40 and Georgia frontage road on Friday that has resulted in traffic delays.

Firefighters, police, and paramedics were on the scene, according to staff. Police blocked the intersection and overpass in the area: North and southbound traffic on Georgia has been redirected to the frontage roads, and drivers eastbound on Georgia have been directed to make u-turns or proceed south.

The Amarillo Police Department also sent out a traffic advisory, stating that traffic was being impacted in all directions.

Drivers should consider alternate routes through the area or otherwise expect delays and detours, as well as remain cautious of first responders on or near the roadway.