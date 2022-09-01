AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All Star Dodge announced that it has teamed up with Autoplex BMW for an outreach program which aims to support local charitable organizations in Amarillo.

According to All Star Dodge, the goal of the program is to present a different Facebook nominated charity with a $3,000 check monthly.

Non-political charitable organizations with a qualifying IRS 501c3, All Star Dodge stated, are eligible for the campaign as part of the program.

“We are hoping that this effort will allow a variety of groups to get recognized for their hard work and dedication to our community,” said Rick Davenport, General Manager of All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW. “We sincerely hope that all area charities will participate and reap the benefits presented within this program.”

You can nominate a charity here and visit the All Star Dodge website for a complete list of rules.