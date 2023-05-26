(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 26, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Refugee Services of Texas announced that it will be closing all seven office locations in Texas.

According to an RST press release, after 45 years of social services, the agency is unable to raise the needed funds to continue as a non-profit. Officials said the agency was dedicated to refugee resettlement and serving victims of human trafficking.

The release states that all refugee clients are currently being overseen by other refugee resettlement programs in Texas or national refugee agencies. Officials detailed that the Amarillo offices will be managed by the national refugee agency Church World Service.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have come to this decision,” said David McKeever, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas. “This agency has faithfully carried out its mission to serve vulnerable populations since its founding in 1978 and has touched thousands of lives along the way. This decision was not made lightly. The Board carefully examined every option and took crucial steps in the weeks leading up to this decision in an attempt to recover RST’s remaining operations after severe budget shortfalls, but we are now forced to close our doors.”

RST announced on May 10, that the agency took steps to account for severe budget shortfalls such as reducing staff, closing offices, and pausing refugee resettlement efforts for 120 days.

Despite the efforts, RST will be closing, and about 150 employees will be affected. According to RST, they have served 976 refugee resettlement clients between Oct. 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

“We wish to thank all of our employees and the thousands of supporters and volunteers who have helped Refugee Services of Texas touch so many lives over the years,” said McKeever. “We urge them to continue this important work and find ways to volunteer at other resettlement agencies who will certainly need their help.”