(KTLA) – Entrance fees at all of America’s national parks will be waived Friday in honor of the anniversary of the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Passed in 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act cleared the way for increased funding, expanded recreation, and infrastructure improvements in the National Park system and other public lands.

Friday is one of five days this year designated by the National Park Service as a fee-free day.

This week’s fee-free day is the first since April 22, which celebrated the first day of National Park Week.

Entrance into the parks is free for visitors, but does not cover amenities inside the park, including camping, boat launches and tours.

A view of petroglyphs near the Antelope Creek Village site in the area of Alibates Flint Quarries. Photo view the National Park Service

There are more than 400 park sites that are available to visit every day, including 63 that are officially designated National Parks.

Many parks, recreation areas and historical sites are free to enter daily. But others, including most National Parks, charge an entrance fee, which can range from $5 per person to $35 per vehicle.

These fee-free days are meant to encourage Americans to experience the outdoor splendor offered by the vast National Park system without breaking the bank.

via Lake Meredith National Recreation Area

The state of Texas is home to 14 units managed by the National Park Service, including two national parks: Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend. On the High Plains, the National Park Service manages and protects sites such as the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument and the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

While the Alibates Visitor Center and tours will be closed until Sept. 3, the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is still open for visitors. Not only will visitors around the Texas Panhandle be able to visit the lakeside on Friday, but they will be able to experience a recovering water level and plenty of accommodations and activities in the nearby area.

Elsewhere on the High Plains, Union County in New Mexico is home to the Capulin Volcano National Monument. Described by NPS, the extinct cinder cone volcano is part of the 8,000 square mile Raton-Clayton Volcanic Field and offers spectacular views, day or night, of four different states. There is also the Fort Union National Monument that sits on the Santa Fe Trail, hosting the adobe remnants of the largest 19th-century military fort in the region.

If you can’t find the time to visit one of the nation’s parks Friday, you’ll have another chance to visit for free on National Public Lands Day (Sept. 23) or Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

The National Park Service also sells an annual pass for $80 that allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that charge entrance fees. The Park Service also offers discounts for senior citizens, active duty military, disabled citizens and families of fourth-grade students.