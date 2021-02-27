All lanes of traffic now open after four-vehicle accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – All lanes of traffic are now open near I-27 and Washington after a four-vehicle accident on the I-27 frontage road and northbound Washington.
According to Amarillo Police on scene, some injuries were reported.
