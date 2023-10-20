PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KRICT) — Wayland Baptist University is set to induct a four-time college All-American women’s basketball player, along with four other WBU alumni, into the Athletics Hall of Honor at a ceremony on Nov. 4 at the WBU Plainview campus.

Organizers detailed that the ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. in Banquet Room 211 in McClung University Center and will include the induction of the four-time All-American star Rosemary Brown Bowser.

The key to the success of Bowser’s basketball career, which resulted in a successful high school coach and administrator career, was adaptability and always having fun, according to a news release.

The release read that Bowser played post at Rivercrest High School in the Dallas area and went on to play in the point guard position at Ranger College. She earned two junior college All-American honors at Ranger and then went on to play for Wayland’s Flying Queens after being recruited by Coach Dean Weese.

From 1974-1975 during Bowser’s junior season, the Flying Queens produced a 34-1 record and ultimately won their seventh straight National Women’s Invitational Tournament in Amarillo, according to the university. During Bowser’s final season from 1975-1976 the Flying Queens won another NWIT crown when they beat UCLA in the finals. Bowser capped her basketball career at WBU by making the All-American team.

Bowser earned her bachelor’s degree in English and physical education and then toured the U.S. and Russia as part of national all-star teams. At 22, Bowser established the girls’ basketball program at Amarillo High and coached there for 15 years.

WBU added that Bowser received her master’s degree in education from West Texas A&M University, worked as an assistant/associate principal at Palo Duro High School for 18 years, and spent two years as an assistant athletic director for Amarillo Independent School District before she retired in 2010.

WBU will also induct men’s basketball star Alexey Carvalho, wrestling program shaper and first head coach Johnny Cobb, basketball star Brett Cook and record-setting golfer Andrew Williamson during the ceremony.