AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All aboard, Amarillo! It’s the second annual holiday family event over at BNSF Railway’s Junior Yard just off of Johnson Street.

BNSF partnered with the Maverick’s Boys and Girls Club to load up on the fun.

“We have about a hundred and forty kids here and just bedding some foods and snacks,” said Justin Gee, BNSF Amarillo Terminal Superintendent. “We’ve got a lot of activities, we’ve got some basketball hoops over here, we’ve got Christmas lights around the whole facilities and just having a lot of fun.”

Gee is a fourth-generation railroader, and told MyHighPlains.com that about 2,000 BNSF employees and their families participated in last year’s event, which puts plenty of smiles on kids’ faces.

“It’s so much fun to be able to do something like this for kids, and being just a shining spot for these kids. Around the holidays it’s a fun thing to do and it’s just super passionate for all of our employees here,” he expressed.

Some of the other activities included sitting down with Santa Claus, some great music by the Tascosa Freedom Singers, and learning more about rail safety.

“Safety is at the absolute center of everything that we do,” said Jeanelle Davis, Executive Director of Public Affairs of Texas for BNSF Railway. “The opportunity is great for educating kids about trains about locomotives. We have an opportunity for them to go up and touch and feel and to sit inside of a locomotive, which is pretty awesome! I’m an adult, and it’s awesome!”

Awesome is right! And sitting inside the locomotive, MyHighPlains.com’s Roushell Hamilton Jr. was like a kid on Christmas!

We learned about the throttle, which gives the engine the power to pull the train. A throttle to a locomotive is like a gas pedal to a car.

We learned about the different braking systems, like the independent brake and the dynamic brake.

Locomotive Engineers operate trains safely from point A to point B.

On the left side of the locomotive cab is the Conductor’s side. Conductors coordinate the movements and makeup of the train, and handle much of the administrative duties for the crew.

We also found out that just one of these locomotives weighs an astonishing 416,000 pounds!

That’s more than 200 tons of steel!

All of this is BNSF’s way of giving back to one of the largest operations on its network.

“We have over a hundred trains operating through this area a day, But we’d like to say that our impact does not stop at the tracks, It also extends to our community, and this is where our employees live, work, and play. and so they’re passionate about causes,” Davis explained.