Alibates Visitor Station to host first ‘Star Party’

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Alibates Visitor Station is set to host its first ‘Star Party’ on May 8.

A Star Party, as described by the Visitor Station, is “a gathering of amateur astronomers for the purpose of observing objects and events in the sky.” Dr. Arthur Schneider will be using high-powered telescopes at the event to view the night sky.

The Visitor Center recommends that those participating wear warm clothing, preparing for a cool evening. The event will be cancelled in the case of inclement or cloudy weather.

Reservations for the event can be made by calling 806-857-6680.