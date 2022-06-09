AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Free tennis clinics are currently being offered by the Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation (AOBTF) until July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Memorial Park, located at 2501 South Washington in Amarillo, announced the foundation.

The foundation detailed that kids in kindergarten through high school can attend the tennis clinics with equipment available to borrow.

“We have been providing free tennis instruction in City of Amarillo parks for more than 15 years,” Alex O’Brien, AOBTF founder, said. “We are passionate about investing in kids and giving them an opportunity to learn to love the game of tennis. We’re proud that over the years, hundreds of kids have strengthened their tennis skills thanks to this free program.”



via Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation

Instructors are area high school and college-bound tennis players and, according to the foundation, all instructors go through a background check. Those in attendance can expect to learn proper techniques including serve form and court etiquette.

AOBTF stated that the goal is “to demonstrate that tennis is not just a country club sport but something everyone can learn to play and enjoy.”