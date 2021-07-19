Alex O’ Brien Foundation, AISD hosted a free tennis camp for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Alex O’ Brien Tennis Foundation partnered with AISD to host a tennis camp for AISD students..

The camp will be held July 19-22 at Caprock High School Tennis Courts from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Event organizers said the event is free for all AISD students. All equipment is provided and all skills levels are welcome to attend.

Officials remind students to dress for the weather and wear sneakers or tennis shoes, no flip flops will be allowed.