Alex O’ Brien Tennis Foundation to host FREE tennis camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Alex O’ Brien Tennis Foundation will host a FREE tennis camp from today, July 12 to Thursday, July 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Palo Duro High School Tennis Courts, according to the O’Brian Foundation.

The camp is free for all AISD students and all the equipment is provided. A free lunch will be provided at noon at Eastridge Mission Center, the foundation detailed.

Additionally, the camp will provide free bus shuttle from Eastridge Elementary. The bus will leave from Eastridge at 1:15 p.m. and arrive back at the school by 2:50 p.m. The foundation said that students must be picked up by 3:00 p.m. at the elementary.

The camp is sponsored by Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation in partnership with AISD.