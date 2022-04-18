UPDATE:

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced that the left lane of US 60 eastbound, near Hereford, was reopened by around 11:50 a.m. Monday.

ORIGINAL:

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation in a social media post, the left lane of US 60 eastbound near Hereford was closed Monday morning due to a wreck.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to otherwise be cautious while looking out for detours or emergency personnel on or near the roadways.

