AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department will temporarily pause the application process for Alcoholic Beverage License Pre-Qualification Packets for city certification on July 23, said the City of Amarillo.

The city said the delay is due to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission adopting a new statewide software conversion program and changing its fee structure and application form.

The city said the application process will restart on September 1.