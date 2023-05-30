AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, as well as leaders with Albers Aerospace, will gather Wednesday morning as Albers Aerospace announces the acquisition of a manufacturing company.

According to a news release, a number of leaders will participate in the announcement, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Club, located at 600 S. Tyler St. #3000. During the event, officials said that Albers Aerospace is expected to announce the acquisition of a manufacturing company and expansion to Amarillo.

Officials said that Albers Aerospace is a “service-disabled, veteran-owned defense aerospace company that supplies engineering, manufacturing and aviation services” to the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as commercial customers. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council approved a location incentive agreement, as well as a tax abatement agreement, between Albers Aerospace and the Amarillo EDC, which is expected to bring up to 400 new jobs to the Amarillo area.

The leaders who are expected to participate in the event include Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13, Kevin Carter, the chief executive officer and president of the Amarillo EDC, Rob Winston, the executive vice president of innovative technologies of Albers Aerospace and the chief executive officer of HopFlyt, and John Albers, the founder and chief executive officer of Albers Aerospace.