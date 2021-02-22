AISD wants to provide students with basic broadband internet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD wants to provide students with basic broadband internet with the help of the city and Xcel Energy.

According to information from today’s AISD board meeting, it would be part of the city’s private network so they can control the density of the users connected.

The basic network would block sites such as Netflix and gaming to keep the costs low.

“That is something that equals the playing field for all of our kids. No matter where they live, what their resources are, they will have the ability to access broadband and so it opens the world up to them so it really is a game changer,” said Doug Loomis, Superintendent for AISD.

If the motion is approved, the school district hopes to have towers up this summer and ready for next school year.