AISD unveiled new details regarding the rest of the school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Yesterday, March 20, The AISD’s school board voted on a resolution regarding COVID-19.

Last night, AISD Superintendent, Doug Loomis unveiled more details regarding those changes that will be taking place in the coming weeks on AISD’s Facebook page with a video. You can watch that video below.

Students will be learning online at home if possible. However, packets will be made available for pickup at their home campuses for students that don’t have access to the internet.

Amarillo’s school district sent out a survey that will help the district in knowing how to accommodate students and what services they will need, which can be found by clicking here.

AISD announced that they will also continue to provide breakfast and lunch for students during this time. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and you must be 18 or younger to receive breakfast and lunch.

Superintendent Loomis also announced that the school will turn up the WiFi at certain campuses and place buses in locations as hot spots so students can use that without having to get out of their cars and still get work done.

Loomis also said that counseling services will continue for students, as that is an important necessity for them. Parents and students can stay in contact with AISD for any updates regarding COVID-19 on their website.

All AISD staff will be in a ‘work from home’ mode from March 23rd to April 3rd. In the coming days, all AISD staff will receive communication from their direct supervisor alerting them of their work schedule.

