AISD to provide free meals for students for remainder of school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District announced they will start giving free meals to all students for the rest of the school year, regardless of income.

AISD said starting Monday, Nov. 2, they will begin giving out free meals to all students, both on-campus and those practicing remote learning. The free meals will include both breakfast and lunch from their home campus.

Those students who are on campus will be served during regular breakfast and lunchtimes, while students participating in class remotely can pick up breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

AISD did add, meals will not be provided on snow days or holidays, and locations for remote pick-up are specific for each school, but will generally be available at cafeteria loading docks.

“There are numerous studies that show students who eat nutritious meals on a daily basis perform better in school,” said Matthew Buck, AISD Resident District Manager for Child Nutrition/Chartwells, “not only that, providing these healthy meals at no cost to all helps alleviate stress families and students may be experiencing. It’s one less thing they need to worry about, especially with the pandemic going on.”

Parents can pick up meals without their children, but they must provide physical or digital proof that their child is a student at Amarillo ISD.

Accepted documentation will include a progress report, school library card, a school enrollment letter, and/or communication from the Food Service Department, such as an email.

While no additional paperwork or documentation is required for students to pick up their own meals, students are asked to go through the cash register as a way to continue tracking food allergies.

There will also be 10 schools in the district that are providing free meals to any child in the community under 18, even if they are not a student with AISD.

From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, community members can pick up breakfast and lunch from Austin Middle School, Caprock High School, Eastridge, Emerson, Humphrey’s Highland, Ridgecrest, Rogers, San Jacinto, South Lawn, and Wills Elementary, according to AISD.

However, if the child is not from AISD, the child must be present when parents pick up a meal.

Even with the free meals, AISD is still asking families to fill out meal applications to help secure funding for other programs, and maintain accountability.

AISD said funding for this program comes from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture which allows schools to continue summer eating programs throughout the end of the school year.

