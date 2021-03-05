AISD to continue requiring masks at all campuses

AISD has released a statement on their masking policy.

On Tuesday, the Governor of Texas made an announcement that masks will no longer be mandated in Texas. The Texas Education Agency later gave guidance that schools should continue with masks, unless a district takes action to the contrary said AISD

AISD continues saying they have heard from many people in the community over the last few days who have expressed their opinions both for and against mask requirements in schools.

AISD said the District also came to an understanding that an optional mask policy could result in a dramatic increase in the number of students who are forced to quarantine at home. While most people have strong personal feelings about masks, the decision for AISD comes down to the unintended consequences for students and staff in schools.

Superintendent Doug Loomis explains in a video message.