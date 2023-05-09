AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Academy Sports and Outdoors gave Amarillo ISD elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year a shopping spree.

As previously reported, AISD announced South Georgia Elementary School teacher Beth Talley as elementary teacher of the year. At the secondary level, Austin Middle School teacher Chelsey Dosher was named secondary teacher of the year.

“I’m super excited to win Teacher of the Year for AISD and especially the shopping spree from Academy,” said Dosher. “It’s a great bonus.”

Academy officials shared the purpose of the shopping spree is to “celebrate Amarillo ISD`s Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year and to thank them for their important role in shaping and inspiring future leaders.”

Talley shared that winning Teacher of the Year was one of the greatest moments of the school year.

“The breakfast is probably my greatest memory and just being surrounded by other incredible teachers and it being Teacher Appreciation Week, it was very meaningful,” said Talley.

Academy presented teachers with a $500 Academy gift card to treat themselves to new shoes, clothes, fitness equipment, outdoor gear and more.

For current and future educators. the Teachers of the Year shared words of wisdom.

“Surround yourself with fellow educators who have the same core beliefs as you do to know that yes, though it may be hard, it’s absolutely worth it,” said Talley. “As long as you have a community like we do here at Amarillo ISD we can carry on.”

“I would reiterate those statements, surround yourself with positive people around your school that are going to encourage you and help you keep your head up on those hard days,” said Dosher.

Talley and Dosher shared they planned on buying new shoes.

Officials with Academy said now through May 14, Academy Sports and Outdoors is offering a 10% discount to teachers, administrators and other school staff, to show their appreciation.

In addition to the shopping spree Teachers of the Year also received an engraved brick.